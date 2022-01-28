The 23 most daring outfits Ariel Winter has ever worn

Ariel Winter attended a “Modern Family” Emmy Awards event in 2016 wearing a black dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. Ariel Winter at ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ Emmy Event in 2016. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images She paired the dress with studded heels and a gold clutch.

In 2016, the actress attended a summer event in a cut-out one-piece swimsuit and denim shorts. Ariel Winter at the 2016 Just Jared Summer Bash. JB Lacroix/Getty Images Winter told People at the time that pairing swimsuits with denim shorts is one of her go-to looks. “I’m a big fan of swimsuits, short shorts, and pumps. I know it sounds so ridiculous but I’m a huge fan. I go to pool parties in that all the time,” she said. “I love the cutouts and the see-through stripes on the swimsuit, and then I put it with the shorts and I’m like, ‘I’m ready to go swimming or I’m ready to party.’ You’re ready for whatever.”

Winter arrived at a Television Academy celebration in a strapless black dress with a criss-cross detail. Ariel Winter at a 2016 Television Academy celebration. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images She let the design of her dress stand out by wearing minimal jewelry and lace black pumps.

For an Emmys event in 2016, Winter wore an asymmetrical blazer dress with a low-cut neckline and thigh-high slit. Ariel Winter at a 2016 Audi event celebrating the Emmys. Valerie Macon/Getty Images The actress wore the tailored dress with a lace bra underneath and strappy heels.

Winter attended the 2016 Emmy Awards in a sparkly Yousef Al-Jasmi gown. Ariel Winter at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Robyn Beck/Getty Images Winter embraced the “naked dress” trend with her red-carpet gown, which had a thigh-high slit and sheer lining across her chest and hips.

The actress wore a black romper with a plunging neckline and lace top to a 2016 film screening. Ariel Winter attends an Oscars film screening in 2016. Amy Graves/Getty Images Winter paired the romper with a lacy bralette and matching heels.

Winter attended another 2016 Oscar film screening wearing a silky black dress. Ariel Winter at a 2016 Oscar film screening. Amy Graves/Getty Images In an interview with People in 2014, Winter said that she thinks of her personal style as edgy. “I’m not pink, ruffled, preppy,” she said. “I like the bodysuits, I love the color black. So the mature style and the more mature body goes with the age that I would like to be.”

Winter wore an embroidered dress with a sheer skirt and plunging neckline for a 2016 fundraiser event. Ariel Winter at the 2016 TrevorLIVE Los Angeles fundraiser. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images Her floor-length white dress had a woven black floral pattern.

Winter arrived at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards in an ornate, backless gown with cutouts at her hips. Ariel Winter at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images She attended the awards show in a Uel Camilo bejeweled dress, Casadei shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry.

At the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Winter wore a shimmery gold dress with mesh details and sequins. Ariel Winter at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Winter attended the awards ceremony in a Mikael D dress that she paired with gold sandals.

Winter attended a Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris party in a black bodysuit and sheer lace skirt. Ariel Winter at a Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris party in 2017. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Winter wore the halter-style top with a skirt embroidered with black flowers.

In 2017, Winter wore a strapless minidress with sheer panels on the sides and front. Ariel Winter at the 2017 premiere of ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village.’ Gregg DeGuire/WireImag/Getty Images While attending the premiere of “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” Winter sported a tailored tweed dress with black platform pumps.

For the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, Winter wore a sequined halter-neck dress. Ariel Winter at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Noam Galai/Getty Images Winter attended the premiere of her 2017 film “The Last Movie Star” in the minidress, which she paired with black patent-leather heels.

At a 2017 panel for “Modern Family,” Winter wore a gold dress with sheer cutouts and metallic details. Ariel Winter at a 2017 ‘Modern Family’ panel. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Winter’s high-neck dress had shoulder cutouts and see-through panels. She accessorized the intricate minidress with gold pointed-toe pumps and simple jewelry.

Winter wore a dress with two thigh-high slits to the 2017 Emmy Awards. Ariel Winter at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a beaded black-and-silver gown that had a sheer skirt layered underneath. She accessorized with a pair of ankle-strap heels, Hearts on Fire diamond rings, and a Borgioni diamond ear cuff.

For a red-carpet event in 2017, Winter wore a minidress with mesh detailing. Ariel Winter at the LaPalme Magazine fall cover party in 2017. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images At an event in 2017 to celebrate her LaPalme Magazine cover, Winter donned a solid-black dress with a dramatic neckline matching heels.

Winter attended the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival in a black dress complete with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Ariel Winter at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Winter paired the floor-length gown with matching black pumps at the closing night screening and reception of “The Last Movie Star.”

Winter attended HBO’s Golden Globes Awards after-party in a black bustier dress and skirt with lace details. Ariel Winter at the HBO Golden Globe Awards 2019 after-party. Michael Tran/Getty Images The actress wore an Epuzer dress with Marli jewelry and Loriblu velvet sandals.

In 2020, Winter arrived at the annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party in a one-shoulder neon dress. Ariel Winter at the 2020 Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe after-party. Jemal Countess/Getty Images The actress wore an Effie Kats high-neck dress with a thigh-high slit and open back. She paired it with Raye PVC heels and an Edie Parker clutch.

In 2020, Winter attended the Spotify Best New Artist party in a fitted white dress with sheer lace panels. Ariel Winter at the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party. Steve Granitz/Getty Images Winter paired the all-white dress with silver heels and a textured handbag.

In 2021, Winter was photographed in a black dress with daring side cutouts at a lounge opening in Las Vegas. Ariel Winter at the Delilah Las Vegas lounge opening in 2021. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas The cutouts of Winter’s dress were designed with chain links, so it was completely see-through.

At the 2021 HollyShorts Film Festival, Winter wore a sparkly two-piece set. Ariel Winter at the HollyShorts Film Festival in 2021. Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Film Festival Winter paired the set with black sandals.