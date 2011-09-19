DRESSING FOR GOLD: The Hits And Misses Of Last Night's Emmy Fashion

Megan Angelo
ariel winter

Well, we’re very uncomfortably calling it right now.

The what-were-they-thinking Emmys fashion misstep award will go to whoever dressed 13-year-old “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter in a gown that delivered a double dose of cleavage.

But in interest of not contributing to a teen girl’s Internet-fuelled crying jag, we’re going to do our best to leave that incident alone — and to show Winter she’s in good company when it comes to bad fashion.

BEST: Sofia Vergara now owns this shade.

BEST: Martha Plimpton got the colour and cut just right.

BEST: Rachel Evan Wood seconds Plimpton's motion -- the all-sequined look is officially not just for prom.

WORST: Olivia Munn's jade satin reminds us of runner-plagued pantyhose.

BEST: We love Kaley Cuoco's swiss-dot tulle enough to forgive her the shoes and bag.

WORST: Paz de la Huerta may have made this herself hours before the show, and we're wincing thinking of the way that self-tanner is rubbing off on it right now.

BEST: Big-screen siren Emily Blunt just outclassed all of TV.

BEST: The photos do no justice to Elisabeth Moss's ephemeral ensemble.

WORST: Later in the night, Paula Abdul would joke that she has trouble balancing. This dress is one reason why.

BEST: There's a reason Chris Pratt is leaving the carpet to wife Anna Faris and her art deco column.

BEST: Maria Bello is downright radiant.

WORST: You know a colour combo is powerfully bad when it makes Julianne Hough's hair look grey.

BEST: In a totally modern way, Jayma Mays will never go hungry again.

BEST: Rashida Jones puts on an unfussy clinic in complementing skintone.

WORST: Though Martin Scorsese seems thrilled with Heather Morris's overwhelming ruffles, we cannot get onboard.

BEST: Good thing Naya Rivera was on hand to show her co-stars how it's done.

WORST: Archie Panjabi's strapless number looks like it wants to run away from home.

BEST: We love Kristen Wiig's sultry bronze-and-black ombre.

WORST: For crying out loud, Gwyneth. Just connect the pieces and stop torturing the world.

BEST: Christina Hendricks twinkles without being twee.

Now check out this week's winners and losers in media.

Megyn gets heated and Scarlett gets busted >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.