DRESSING FOR GOLD: The Hits And Misses Of Last Night's Emmy Fashion

Well, we’re very uncomfortably calling it right now.
The what-were-they-thinking Emmys fashion misstep award will go to whoever dressed 13-year-old “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter in a gown that delivered a double dose of cleavage.
But in interest of not contributing to a teen girl’s Internet-fuelled crying jag, we’re going to do our best to leave that incident alone — and to show Winter she’s in good company when it comes to bad fashion.
BEST: Rachel Evan Wood seconds Plimpton's motion -- the all-sequined look is officially not just for prom.
WORST: Paz de la Huerta may have made this herself hours before the show, and we're wincing thinking of the way that self-tanner is rubbing off on it right now.
WORST: Later in the night, Paula Abdul would joke that she has trouble balancing. This dress is one reason why.
BEST: There's a reason Chris Pratt is leaving the carpet to wife Anna Faris and her art deco column.
WORST: Though Martin Scorsese seems thrilled with Heather Morris's overwhelming ruffles, we cannot get onboard.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.