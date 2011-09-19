DRESSING FOR GOLD: The Hits And Misses Of Last Night's Emmy Fashion

Well, we’re very uncomfortably calling it right now.



The what-were-they-thinking Emmys fashion misstep award will go to whoever dressed 13-year-old “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter in a gown that delivered a double dose of cleavage.

But in interest of not contributing to a teen girl’s Internet-fuelled crying jag, we’re going to do our best to leave that incident alone — and to show Winter she’s in good company when it comes to bad fashion.

