Local News Station Obtains 2004 Suicide Note From Cleveland Kidnapping Suspect

Pamela Engel
Ariel Castro Cleveland kidnapping

Yesterday, various news outlets reported that Ariel Castro, charged with kidnapping and raping three Cleveland women and accused of holding them in his house for years, once wrote a suicide note.

Local Cleveland station 19 Action News has obtained a copy of the letter. Reporter Scott Taylor has been tweeting the contents of the note: 

Note that the letter — which sounds like Castro confessing to kidnapping the women — was written in 2004, years before anyone discovered Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.