Local News Station Obtains 2004 Suicide Note From Cleveland Kidnapping Suspect

Yesterday, various news outlets reported that Ariel Castro, charged with kidnapping and raping three Cleveland women and accused of holding them in his house for years, once wrote a suicide note.



Local Cleveland station 19 Action News has obtained a copy of the letter. Reporter Scott Taylor has been tweeting the contents of the note:

I just got a copy of a letter written by Ariel Castro in 2004. Cops found it in his house. He says “I am a sexual predator. I need help” — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylor19) May 9, 2013

Castro writes “They are here against their will because they made a mistake of getting in a car with a total stranger.” — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylor19) May 9, 2013

Castro continues “I don’t know why I kept looking for another. I already had 2 in my possession.” — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylor19) May 9, 2013

Castro writes about wanting to kill himself and “give all the money I saved to my victims.” — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylor19) May 9, 2013Castro writes he was surprised how young Gina Dejesus really is cause he thought she was a lotolder.

— Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylor19) May 9, 2013

More from the Castro letter: Castro writes he treated the 3 women well and later writes he’s sick. — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylor19) May 9, 2013

Ariel Castro says in the letter he has no feeling for the bad things he has done. — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylor19) May 9, 2013

Note that the letter — which sounds like Castro confessing to kidnapping the women — was written in 2004, years before anyone discovered Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight.

