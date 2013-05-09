Cleveland Kidnapping Suspect Reportedly Cooperating With Police

Ariel Castro, who owns the house where three missing women were kept in captivity for years and was arrested after the women escaped earlier this week, is reportedly cooperating with police.



News Channel 5, a local ABC affiliate, is reporting that Castro is giving police information about what happened at his house.

Police also arrested Castro’s two brothers, who might have helped him keep the victims captive.

News outlets have reported that chains and bondage were found in Castro’s home and the three women were chained by the waist and neck.

neighbours reported seeing strange things going on at Castro’s house, including seeing women on leashes in his backyard.

