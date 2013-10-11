Cleveland Kidnapper Ariel Castro Might Have Died From Auto-Erotic Asphyxiation

Ariel Castro, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping three women and holding them hostage in his Cleveland house for nearly a decade, might have died in his jail cell from auto-erotic asphyxiation,

according to a new reportfrom the Ohio prison department.

From the report:

[Castro] was hanging from a hinge in the window of his cell by a sheet wrapped around his neck. His pants and underwear were pulled down to his ankles. The relevance of this finding is unclear. These facts, however, were relayed to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for consideration of the possibility of auto-erotic asphyxiation. No other immediate observations about the scene led to conclusions about the motivation for the self-inflicted death.

Auto-erotic asphyxiation occurs when the neck is constricted to intensify sexual pleasure and is believed to be the cause of INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence’s death.

Castro made a sickening statement in court during sentencing in which he appeared to blame the victims for their ordeal and suggested that they wanted the sexual abuse he inflicted on them. He referred to himself as “sick.”

The report also reveals that prison guards neglected to check on Castro at least eight times the afternoon and evening before he killed himself in his jail cell. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 1,000 years for his crimes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.