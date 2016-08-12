Arianna Huffington's decision to step down makes perfect sense when you hear her best productivity advice

Arianna Huffington, the cofounder of The Huffington Post, is leaving the company to focus on a new “wellness and productivity platform” called Thrive Global, reports the The Wall Street Journal.

“I really thought I could do both, but as we started building it up, I realised that it really needed my full attention. It is important to know when one door closes and another opens, and I felt that moment had arrived,” she told The Journal.

When we spoke to Huffington in March about her then-forthcoming book “The Sleep Revolution,” we also asked for her best tip for getting things done when you’re particularly busy. It seems she may have since taken her own advice to heart.

Here’s what she had to say at the time:

“My most important tip about getting it all done is you are not going to. If you think you’re going to get it all done, give it up. “There is no day which does not have a large amount of incompletions, for me and for anybody who is doing an interesting job. So, the key is, have you done the most important things? “So, I like to start my day with three things that must get done that day, and everything else is gravy. If I get those three most important things done, then I’m not worried about all the things I didn’t get done. “Another productivity hack for me is what I call, you can complete a project by dropping it. What I mean by that is that so often we carry in our heads projects and goals that we’re no longer invested in, or that we’re not realistically going to put the energy into getting them done. So do regular life audits, and surface those goals, and drop them if you are not really going to invest time in them. “That’s for example how I dropped becoming a good skier. I’m a lousy skier. Realistically though, I’m not going to invest the time into becoming a good skier. So as far as I’m concerned, skiing is done. Now when I go skiing, with my daughters or my friends, I sit by the fire, I drink hot chocolate, I read a good book, and I no longer feel any sense of incompletion about the fact I’m not a good skier. “There is a whole host of things in our lives like that that you can complete by dropping.”

