Arianna Huffington's Advice To Tumblr's David Karp: 'Soak It All In, Then Come The Lawsuits'

David Karp, founder of $1.1 billion Tumblr, attended the Webby Awards Tuesday night.



There, he received some advice from a fellow New York entrepreneur who sold her company for a boatload of cash, Arianna Huffington.

Huffington and her co-founders sold The Huffingto Post to AOL for more than $300 million.

“Soak it all in, because then come the lawsuits,” Huffington joked to Karp on stage.

Shortly after Huffington’s sale to AOL, unpaid site contributors sued for not reaping any financial benefits from the acquisition.

It seems like Karp is still trying to take it all in. “I don’t even know how much money it is, I swear I haven’t given it a moment of thought,” Karp told Page Six.

