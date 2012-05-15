Arianna Huffington On Portfolio Size, Power Struggles And Other Gender Issues

As a successful woman entrepreneur, Arianna Huffington is a rarity in the tech world. So, why is it that there are so few women who succeed in tech startups?



“Most startups don’t succeed. It’s not just woman startups,” Huffington told us at Startup 2012.

Huffington goes on to say that women are more risk averse and don’t handle failure the same way men do.

For more on Arianna’s take on women tech entrepreneurs, watch a segment from our interview with Arianna Huffington at Startup 2012 below:

