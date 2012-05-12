WATCH: Arianna Huffington Shamelessly Asking For Sponsorships

Sure, Arianna Huffington has a bunch of AOL money to spend on whatever she wants, but what’s a “frugal Greek peasant girl” to do when lucrative sponsorship opportunities are right at her fingertips?



Watch below excerpts from our interview with Arianna Huffington at Startup 2012 where she tries her hardest to get the attention of brands:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti, & William Wei

And Don’t Miss…

• The Full Interview With Arianna Huffington At Startup 2012

• Arianna Huffington: Tim Armstrong Gave Us Money And Stayed Out Of Our Way

• Don’t Worry, Arianna Huffington Is Not Abusing AOL’s Money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.