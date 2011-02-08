Arianna Huffington Visits Her New Kingdom

When AOL’s $315 million deal to acquire Huffington Post closes, Arianna Huffington will become AOL’s editor in chief, in charge of all of its content properties. Here she is in her new office — AOL HQ in New York — in a photo just posted to AOL’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.



“So great to meet @ariannahuff & the @huffingtonpost team at @aol!”

That’s Huffington (the only woman) in the middle. At our far right is Saul Hansell, the former New York Times journalist now in charge of AOL’s Seed content factory. AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is not pictured.

Photo: AOL via Instagram

