MONEY: Huff Po-AOL Relaunches Daily Finance

The smashing together of AOL and the Huffington Post continues with an entirely revamped AOL Daily Finance team.



AOL Huffington Post Media Group executive business editor Peter Goodman staffed up with multiple new hires, bringing the total number of editorial staffers to nine.

Loren Berlin, Ron Dicker, Alice Hines, and Regina Lewis headline the group.

The financial brand is in a state of transition at the new company. Huffington Post’s business vertical recently lost Ryan McCarthy, who was credited for turning the site into a powerhouse. He moved to be deputy editor at Reuters.

In Goodman’s mind, the new finance page will be a mix of what worked for HuffPo and the old Daily Finance.

“The idea is to cover traditional areas of business, but in a non-traditional way,” he told Paid Content. “What that means is that we want to engage the reader, the community, and tap their knowledge.”

By tapping younger writers, Goodman hopes to appeal to a younger audience than the traditional business site. He also hopes to bring in more female visitors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.