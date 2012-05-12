US

Don't Worry, Arianna Huffington Is Not Abusing AOL's Money

William Wei

At last week’s Startup 2012 conference, Arianna Huffington told us what her number one reason for selling The Huffington Post to AOL was.

“The main reason I wanted this acquisition was because I would finally have the resources I needed to grow HuffPost much faster than we could do it pre-AOL.”

In other words, money. 

But that doesn’t mean Arianna has been aimlessly throwing cash anywhere she sees fit.

The HuffPo editor-in-chief went on to say that she still has money left over from the first budget given to her by AOL and that her site has “maintained a startup spirit” when it comes to spending.

