Arianna Huffington Explains Why There Are Two Nap Rooms At The Huffington Post

Technology allows us to work around the clock, which means workers are expected to be clocked in at all hours. This may lead to exhaustion and workers feeling burnt out.

Companies spend anywhere between $US200 to $US300 billion annually on stress-related costs, says Arianna Huffington, president of The Huffington Post, in an interview with Business Insider.

To make sure her staff gets the rest they need, there are two nap rooms at the Huffington Post. Employees sign up in advance for one-hour nap times and the rooms are always full, says Huffington.

“I think it’s a great thing to have in the office,” she tells us. “Ultimately, at work, the most important thing is our energy. It’s not exactly how many hours we are sitting at our desks, but how present are we when we’re there.”

