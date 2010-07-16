Arianna Huffington: Here's What Rupert Murdoch Really Thinks About The Future Of Newspapers

Rupert Murdoch has been on a crusade to protect content and journalism from the parasitical ways of blogs and Google since last year.



We asked Huffington Post co-founder and editor-in-chief Arianna Huffington who often mingles with Rupe in social circles if she has ever had to defend her publication against his vendetta.

Watch Arianna talk about how Murdoch went from a champion of free-for-all news to the Internet Grinch.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

