Why The Busiest Woman In Media Still Meets With Every Job Candidate

Despite being one of the busiest people in media, juggling books, TV appearances and running one of the biggest online media brands in the world, Arianna Huffington still interviews every job applicant at The Huffington Post.

Watch below Huffington and her right-hand man and fellow HuffPo founder, Roy Sekoff (who also runs HuffPost Live), reveal their hiring strategies. Click for sound.

