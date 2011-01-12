Arianna Huffington Angers Fellow Plane Passenger With Her BlackBerry Use *

Turns out Arianna Huffington really was hauled deboarded a plane after it landed yesterday for (one minute of) questioning.



Update: HuffPo spokesperson Mario Ruiz clarifies further below.

Huffington reportedly annoyed a fellow passenger on a flight from Washington D.C. to NYC when she continued to chat and text on her phone after the order had gone out for electronic devices to be put away (please, as if we all haven’t done the exact same thing on occasion).

According to the New York Post, fellow passenger Ellis Belodoff, 53, of Plainview, LI “repeatedly ignored warnings to stay in his seat as he leaped up to complain” yelling at Arianna “Hey, lady! Don’t you speak English?”

Both were questioned after the plane landed and released without charges. The Post says Huffington later admitted to cops, “I may have turned my Blackberry on too early.”

But the best line of the story comes from HuffPo spokesman Mario Ruiz: “There was a passenger who seemed upset. Arianna thought he didn’t like the snacks. Guess not. Maybe he was an iPhone fan. As you know, the battle between iPhone lovers and BlackBerry users can get pretty heated.”

Arianna thought he didn’t like the snacks!

Update: Mario Ruiz tells us that in fact Arianna did not have any interaction whatsoever with Mr. Belodoff and that as she was sitting near the exit she was the first off the plane and spoke to the police “for about one minute” before continuing on with her day.

Full story at the New York Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.