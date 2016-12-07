Arianna Huffington says she looks for 2 nontraditional qualities in new hires

Andrew Burton/Getty Images You’ll need more than smart questions and a classy outfit to land a job with Arianna Huffington, pictured.

Most people scoring interviews for the job you want arrive armed with knowledge of the industry, smart questions for the interviewer, and a classy outfit.

The question is, how can you go above and beyond, and show the interviewer you’re exactly what they have been seeking?

In a Facebook Live interview at Business Insider’s annual conference IGNITION, Business Insider asked Arianna Huffington about the qualities she looks for in new hires.

Huffington is the cofounder and former editor of The Huffington Post; she’s currently the CEO of startup Thrive Global.

The first quality she mentioned was the confidence to speak up.

“I love working with people who say exactly what’s on their minds,” she said.

Jenna Lyons, president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group Inc., told Motto earlier this year that she’s also impressed when people speak up. “I find it impossible to understand where a person stands if they don’t join the conversation,” she said.

It’s hard to believe there are successful executives looking for employees who don’t speak their minds — whether that’s during the initial job interview or the regular workday, once you’re hired. However, it’s rarely lauded as a quality executives are seeking right off the bat.

The second quality Huffington looks for in new employees? The ability to take care of yourself.

“I think it takes a certain person to recognise that, when they take care of themselves, they’re going to be better at their jobs,” she said.

Huffington has for the past several years been an advocate for wellness, and for sleep in particular; she even published a book titled “The Sleep Revolution.” As she told Business Insider earlier this year, people used to (and sometimes still do) celebrate sleep deprivation as a sign of commitment to your work.

But people are slowly starting to realise that, as she said, “all of the things we value in business are going to be affected in a negative way if we don’t get enough sleep.”

Again, it’s probably not just Huffington who’s looking for an employee who knows how to work hard — but also knows that pushing themselves to the brink can backfire. So if you’re thinking about touting your ability to work 100-hour weeks, maybe don’t.

Watch the full Facebook Live interview with Huffington:



