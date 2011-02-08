Arianna Huffington Made ~$100 Million Yesterday*

Photo: Business Insider

One analyst estimates that Arianna Huffington’s take on the sale of Huffington Post to AOL was $100 million in cash.Matt Drudge’s sources, meanwhile, put the number at only $18 million (which is still nothing to sneeze at).



Arianna’s new salary at AOL, meanwhile, says Drudge, will be $4 million a year).

