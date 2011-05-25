ARIANNA GOES TO COURT: Judge Allows Lawsuit From Pair Who Claim Huffington Stole Their Idea

A New York judge has ruled that the lawsuit by two Democratic political consultants who allege that Arianna Huffington stole the idea for the website from them should be allowed to go forward.



Two Democratic political consultants, Peter Daou and James Boyce, filed a lawsuit in November claiming they came up for the idea for the Huffington Post back in December of 2004 and have never been compensated for it.

This past January the lawsuit, and its questionable merits, were the subject of feature in Vanity Fair. At the time HuffPo dismissed the suit saying “As we’ve said before, it defies reason and human nature, if they really believed they had created the Huffington Post, that they would wait six years before speaking up.”

Nevertheless, a Manhattan Supreme Court Justice yesterday denied the motion to dismiss that had been filed by HuffPo’s lawyers, which means that the case “will now likely move to the discovery phase of fact-finding by both sides.”

HuffPo says they “remain confident that we will prevail in proving that the lawsuit has no merit.” Except now they have to prove it.

