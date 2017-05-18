Arianna Huffington explains how to hire the best employees

You can try every trick in the book when it comes to hiring people.

But, at the end of the day, if you want to find and retain the best talent, you’ve got to establish a positive and attractive workspace.

That’s Thrive Global and Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington’s top advice when it comes to assembling a team of rockstars.

“More and more companies are realising that the well-being of their bottom line is connected to the well-being of their employees,” Huffington told Business Insider. “So they’re creating workplaces where people can thrive and succeed without burning out.”

Work-life balance is especially important to younger workers, as Forbes previously reported. So, if you want to snag some top candidates, especially ones who are straight out of college, you’d better have something to offer in regards to a beneficial work culture.

Stellar employees have more choices when it comes to potential employers. If they value work-life balance and want to avoid burnout, they will end up somewhere that lives up to those values.

“The best employees are going to have the most options, so to increase your chances of getting them, you have to offer them a workplace culture that will let them bring their whole selves to work and succeed without burning out,” Huffington said. “Because if you don’t, another company will, and that’s who will get the best employees.”

