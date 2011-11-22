Arianna Huffington Has FOUR Assistants

Photo: @ariannahuff

Arianna Huffington gets profiled in New York Magazine this week, and there are plenty of juicy tidbits.Our highlights in italics, followed by the anecdotes taken directly from Vanessa Grigoriadis’ story.



She would have sold to AOL for $200+ million: “I started having conversations with my board about their bottom line, and they said, ‘We’re not going to do anything that doesn’t have a three in front of it,’ ” she says, smiling a little. “Frankly, I would have been happy to do it with a two in front of it! I had just landed in Davos when I got a call from Tim. And the number did have a three.

She has four assistants: One for travel, one for phones, and two research assistants, one of whom helps edit her books.

She might vote Republican: “Trust me, I realise how hard it is to change the system, but Obama has demonstrated only the fierce urgency of sometime later, and at the same time the middle class is under assault”—she smiles—”which is of course the topic of my last book.”

She’s a tough boss: She sometimes could be heard saying things like “I’m disappointed in you—you’re weak” to employees. She can cry easily if she doesn’t get her way.

Barry Diller apologized for his TechCrunch comments: “You know, Barry sent me a very classy apology about that,” Huffington has said. “And what he said is that he did not have all the facts.”

She might be in charge soon: “I truly believe that Arianna is going to run AOL in the near future,” says Paul Carr, a technology blogger formerly with TechCrunch. “The AOL board is going to walk in one day, and she’s going to be sitting there, and they’re not going to know quite how it happened.”

Tim Armstrong might leave to run for Senate: Armstrong has also been the subject of rumours that have him leaving to run against Senator Gillibrand. (“I’ve never considered public office,” says Armstrong. “I’m running probably the most public turnaround in the U.S. today, and enjoying it.”)

