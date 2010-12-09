Arianna Huffington Calls The Glenn Beck Show Dadaism, Never Wanted Newsweek, And Puts End To HuffPo's Growth Speculations

Arianna Huffington had a lot to say about Fox News’ journalistic credibility and Glenn Beck at IGNITION: The Future Of Media last week.
During an interview that closed the first day of the conference, Arianna also addressed the Daily Beast-Newsweek merger, and how big HuffPo will be.
Here’s the best of Arianna Huffington at Ignition:
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand
More Ignition Videos:
• Here’s The Awesome Interview With Nick Denton That You Missed At Ignition
• Ignition: What Actually Matters To Advertisers?
