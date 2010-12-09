US

Arianna Huffington Calls The Glenn Beck Show Dadaism, Never Wanted Newsweek, And Puts End To HuffPo's Growth Speculations

William Wei

Arianna Huffington had a lot to say about Fox News’ journalistic credibility and Glenn Beck at IGNITION: The Future Of Media last week.

During an interview that closed the first day of the conference, Arianna also addressed the Daily Beast-Newsweek merger, and how big HuffPo will be.

Here’s the best of Arianna Huffington at Ignition:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand

More Ignition Videos:

Here’s The Awesome Interview With Nick Denton That You Missed At Ignition

• Ignition: What Actually Matters To Advertisers?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.