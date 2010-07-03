Arianna Huffington: FTC Should Stop Trying To Save Journalism From The Internet

The FTC is struggling to find a realistic model to ‘protect’ newspapers from the Internet.



So far the proposals have included tax incentives to allow papers to buy each other and save each other and imposing taxes on Internet sites that link out.

Are such models realistic? Should Internet publications live in fear that judgment day is coming?

We sat down with Arianna Huffington, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post — the fast-growing popular news site/aggregator. Watch Arianna discuss the FTC’s crusade to save traditional journalism in this exclusive Business Insider interview.

See Arianna Huffington’s Full Interview HERE >

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

Don’s Miss:

• Arianna Huffington’s Full Interview > • Arianna Huffington: We Can Finally Explain What Bloggers Are >

• Sorry, FTC, But Newspapers Are Not The Only Form Of Journalism Anymore >

• Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Arianna Huffington Here >

Watch

More

Interviews >



Maria Bartiromo

Anchor, CNBC

Watch

More

Interviews >

Bill Gross

CEO of IdeaLab

Jim Gordon

President Of Cape Wind

Mark Zuckerberg

Founder/CEO of Facebook

Kevin Ryan

Founder of Gilt Groupe

Marc Andreessen

Founder of Netscape

Thomas Gensemer

Partner at Blue State Digital

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.