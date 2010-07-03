Arianna Huffington: FTC Should Stop Trying To Save Journalism From The Internet

The FTC is struggling to find a realistic model to ‘protect’ newspapers from the Internet.
So far the proposals have included tax incentives to allow papers to buy each other and save each other and imposing taxes on Internet sites that link out.
Are such models realistic? Should Internet publications live in fear that judgment day is coming?
We sat down with Arianna Huffington, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post — the fast-growing popular news site/aggregator. Watch Arianna discuss the FTC’s crusade to save traditional journalism in this exclusive Business Insider interview.
See Arianna Huffington’s Full Interview HERE >
Production by Bright Red Pixels.
Don’s Miss:
• Arianna Huffington’s Full Interview > • Arianna Huffington: We Can Finally Explain What Bloggers Are >
• Sorry, FTC, But Newspapers Are Not The Only Form Of Journalism Anymore >
• Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Arianna Huffington Here >
Jim Gordon
President Of Cape Wind
Mark Zuckerberg
Founder/CEO of Facebook
Kevin Ryan
Founder of Gilt Groupe
Marc Andreessen
Founder of Netscape
Thomas Gensemer
Partner at Blue State Digital
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.