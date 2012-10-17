Arianna Huffington Might Have Bought One Of These Gorgeous Townhouses On E. 80th Street

It seems life on the Upper East Side could suit Arianna Huffington.



The New York Daily News is reporting that Huffington may have purchased a townhouse on E. 80th Street. But which one?

The famed Woolworth Mansion is on E. 80th Street, but with a price tag of $90 million, we’re willing to bet it’s unlikely Huffington bought it despite The Huffington Post’s sale to AOL for $315 million last year.

Still, we couldn’t help but speculate which property it could be.

