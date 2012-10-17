Arianna Huffington Might Have Bought One Of These Gorgeous Townhouses On E. 80th Street

It seems life on the Upper East Side could suit Arianna Huffington.
The New York Daily News is reporting that Huffington may have purchased a townhouse on E. 80th Street. But which one?
The famed Woolworth Mansion is on E. 80th Street, but with a price tag of $90 million, we’re willing to bet it’s unlikely Huffington bought it despite The Huffington Post’s sale to AOL for $315 million last year.
Still, we couldn’t help but speculate which property it could be.
There's actually a 23-foot waterfall inside of the home. The residence was renovated from an old carriage house, and completed earlier this year.
The famed Woolworth Mansion has been on and off the market this year. The property was recently up for rent for $150,000 a month, and was just returned to the market for $90 million.
The Woolworth Mansion, at 4 E. 80th Street, measures an astounding 35 feet wide. That's huge for a townhouse.
The Charles Graham Mansion on E. 80th Street is on sale for $17.5 million. The home is 23 feet wide.
Interestingly, another E. 80th St. property just went off the market, after being price-chopped to $26 million.
