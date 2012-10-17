Arianna Huffington Might Have Bought One Of These Gorgeous Townhouses On E. 80th Street

Meredith Galante
arianna huffington woolworth

It seems life on the Upper East Side could suit Arianna Huffington.

The New York Daily News is reporting that Huffington may have purchased a townhouse on E. 80th Street. But which one?

The famed Woolworth Mansion is on E. 80th Street, but with a price tag of $90 million, we’re willing to bet it’s unlikely Huffington bought it despite The Huffington Post’s sale to AOL for $315 million last year.

Still, we couldn’t help but speculate which property it could be.

Click here to see more photos of the home >

There's actually a 23-foot waterfall inside of the home. The residence was renovated from an old carriage house, and completed earlier this year.

Click here to see more photos of the home >

The famed Woolworth Mansion has been on and off the market this year. The property was recently up for rent for $150,000 a month, and was just returned to the market for $90 million.

Click here to see more photos of the house >

The Woolworth Mansion, at 4 E. 80th Street, measures an astounding 35 feet wide. That's huge for a townhouse.

Click here to see more photos of the house >

The Charles Graham Mansion on E. 80th Street is on sale for $17.5 million. The home is 23 feet wide.

Click here to see more photos of the home >

It has a total of seven wood-burning fireplaces and looks cozy.

Click here to see more photos of the home >

Interestingly, another E. 80th St. property just went off the market, after being price-chopped to $26 million.

Click here to read more about the home >

The home was sold by J.P. Morgan Chase executive Jeff Urwin.

Click here to read more about the home >

Are you in the market for a home?

DON'T MISS: 10 Beautiful Eco-Friendly Mansions That Are Currently On The Market >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.