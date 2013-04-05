HOUSE OF THE DAY: Arianna Huffington Bought A SoHo Loft For $8.15 Million

Arianna Huffington isn’t letting rumours that she trashed a $32,000-a-month Chelsea loft stop her from playing the real estate game — the media mogul has set her sights on SoHo instead.



According to The New York Post, Huffington bought a luxury loft on Mercer Street for $8.15 million this past December, for slightly less than its initial $8.495 million asking price.

The Huffington Post founder’s new property has three bedrooms, a large master suite, and plenty of natural light throughout.

