HOUSE OF THE DAY: Arianna Huffington Bought A SoHo Loft For $8.15 Million

Arianna Huffington isn’t letting rumours that she trashed a $32,000-a-month Chelsea loft stop her from playing the real estate game — the media mogul has set her sights on SoHo instead.

According to The New York Post, Huffington bought a luxury loft on Mercer Street for $8.15 million this past December, for slightly less than its initial $8.495 million asking price.

The Huffington Post founder’s new property has three bedrooms, a large master suite, and plenty of natural light throughout.

Welcome to Arianna Huffington's new building on 158 Mercer Street.

The media queen bought the SoHo loft in late December of last year.

The condo has 4,177 square feet of space, and gets plenty of light from the massive windows.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and views of downtown Manhattan.

It also opens out right into the dining room.

The space can easily fit eight diners, and the loft is perfect for entertaining guests.

A more intimate den stems off from the living room. It could also double as a bedroom.

There are three bedrooms in the home, including the master bedroom.

It has its own 30-foot closet space.

And a gorgeous marble bathroom with enclosed shower.

This will be her view from Mercer Street.

And the final layout of her new digs.

A lot of big names live in downtown Manhattan.

