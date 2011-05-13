ARIANNA HUFFINGTON: 'The New York Times Pay Wall Isn't Working'

Can’t we all just get along?



Apparently not, at least when it comes to The New York Times and the Huffington Post.

Arianna Huffington took another shot in the ongoing battle between her publication and the Grey Lady (or, more accurately, her and its executive editor Bill Keller).

“The New York Times pay wall isn’t working,” WWD reports she said at a Gilt Groupe conference luncheon. “It is so hedged and has so many exceptions that it should be called a hedge wall, not a pay wall.”

And yes, she may be right. Traffic to NYT.com is down 20% since the advent of the paywall.

Then again, she may not be correct. The move to the paywall is all about revenue, and those numbers are not out yet. Early indications look OK, but who really knows?

And that is the bigger point: it’s early to tell whether the paywall is working or not.

So honestly, what is the point of constantly yapping about it?

Sure it keeps Arianna in the news — but she’s pretty good at that regardless. And while the paywall discussion is an important one, it is only useful when there is new information.

Blasting back and forth every couple months helps no one. It only makes Huffington and Keller look increasingly ridiculous.

