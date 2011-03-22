Arianna Hires 6 More Journalists Including Yet Another NYT Reporter

Arianna is building herself a nice little news teams over at the new Huffington Post media group.



HuffPo announced today it has made six new additions to its reporting team including the NYT’s Maura Egan who joins as Deputy Entertainment, Culture and Lifestyle Editor.

Additionally Reason’s Radley Balko has been named Criminal Justice Reporter and Rebecca Carroll has been named Culture Editor of Black Voices.

Full release below.

The Huffington Post Media Group Names Six Additions

To Expanding Reporting Team

The New York Times’ Maura Egan Joins as Deputy Entertainment, Culture and Lifestyle Editor; Radley Balko As Criminal Justice Reporter



Also Added to the Media Group are Rebecca Carroll, Amanda Millner-Fairbanks,

Jaweed Kaleem, and Christopher Spurlock

New York, NY – March 22, 2011 — AOL, Inc.’s (NYSE:AOL) The Huffington Post Media Group, a leading source of news, opinion, entertainment, community, and digital information, announces today the addition of six new hires to its reporting team. They include veteran reporters and editors from leading news outlets and talented young journalists who will cover a broad range of subjects. The announcement brings to 23 the number of new journalism hires since The Huffington Post joined forces with AOL. The Huffington Post Media Group will continue to expand its original reporting across all sections, from politics and entertainment to health, food, style, kids, parenting, personal finance, and more.

Reason‘s Radley Balko has been named Criminal Justice Reporter; Rebecca Carroll has been named Culture Editor of Black Voices; The New York Times’ Maura Egan has been named Deputy Entertainment, Culture and Lifestyle Editor; GOOD‘s Amanda Millner-Fairbanks has been named Education Reporter; and The Miami Herald‘s Jaweed Kaleem has been named Religion Reporter. Christopher Spurlock joins The Huffington Post Media Group as Infographic Design Editor, as part of the Jefferson Program for Young Journalists, an initiative to nurture new journalistic talents by pairing them with seasoned editors, writers, and reporters.

“I’m really excited about these new additions to our reporting team,” said Arianna Huffington, President and Editor-in-Chief of The Huffington Post Media Group. “They will all contribute greatly to The Huffington Post Media Group’s goal of delivering high-impact and engaging journalism. Radley Balko is an award-winning investigative reporter; Maura Egan is a distinguished and creative fashion and lifestyle editor; Amanda Millner-Fairbanks’ education reporting has been shaped by her real-life teaching experience; Rebecca Carroll will provide thought-provoking coverage of black culture; and Jaweed Kaleem will bring to our religion section the fresh take on religion for which he is known. I’m also delighted to add Christopher Spurlock as a Jefferson young reporter. We couldn’t resist hiring him after seeing his amazing infographic resume, which became a viral sensation.”

Radley Balko was a senior editor at Reason magazine, where he worked as an investigative reporter covering criminal justice and civil liberties. Balko’s work on paramilitary raids and the overuse of SWAT teams was featured in The New York Times and was cited by the U.S. Supreme Court. Balko’s November 2007 investigative report on Mississippi medical examiner Steven Hayne won second place in the investigative reporting category for the 2007 Los Angeles Press Club awards. Balko also brings with him to The Huffington Post Media Group his two personal blogs, TheAgitator.com and NashvilleByline.com

Rebecca Carroll has held editor positions at Uptown and Paper magazines, as well as at Contentville.com and Africana.com, where she was the founding editor.

Maura Egan has been Travel Editor of T Magazine, The New York Times’ fashion and lifestyle magazine, since 2008. And prior to that, she edited all of the T books including living, design, and men’s and women’s fashion. From 2001 to 2004, she was the Style Director of Details magazine, and prior to that edited food and fashion articles at The New York Times Magazine.

Amanda Millner-Fairbanks was most recently Education Editor of GOOD. She previously worked in the editorial department of The New York Times and taught sixth grade in New York City as part of the Teach for America program.

Jaweed Kaleem has been the religion reporter for The Miami Herald since 2007.

Christopher Spurlock will join The Huffington Post Media Group in May, as soon as he graduates from the University of Missouri where he produces infographics for the Columbia Missourian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.