Arianna Addresses 'Silly' Speculation That She Will Turn Aol Liberal

Arianna Huffington finished off a week of Aol-themed press appearances on Bill Maher‘s HBO show Friday night.



Said Maher: How are those Bush tax cuts looking now!

Responded Arianna: Ah Bill, you were one of our first bloggers and now, instead of having a mere 28 million visitors per month you’re going to have 250 million across the world reading your blogs.

One imagines that line will be repeated often as an enticement for past and future bloggers. As for accusations Arianna will turn Aol liberal, she said this:

“This is so funny, such a red herring. First of all 95% of all the content on Huffpo is about entertainment, lifestyle and information. Not about politics.”

This, of course, is true and obvious to anyone that spends even a small amount of time on the site. On the other hand, it’s worth pointing out that the only content on HuffPo that gets carried off Huffpo, in the influential tastemaker sense, is generally content with a political slant. Small percentage, big impact.

However! Arianna wants to know of that last 5% that is political “what is left-wing about caring for the middle class, about caring about the fact there are 26 million people unemployed?” etc. Indeed. Knowing Arianna, she will launch an entire Aol vertical to allow the counter response to to that question.

She also notes the deal will allows HuffPo to accelerate everything it wants to do — local outreach, blog outreach — and sings the praises of Aol’s Patch.

As for all that hard cash? Said Maher: “You were rich once through marriage, and you’re rich now for something you did…which is better?”

Guess.

Also? Even though she now has “Meg Whitman’ money she has no plans to make another run for office.

Video below.

