Arianna Huffington And Tim Armstrong Secretly Plot World Domination

Business Insider has unearthed photographs of a secret meeting today in which the senior AOL-Huffington Post brass laid plans for world domination.*



Among those around Arianna Huffington’s dinner table at her house in Los Angeles were Arianna, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, Willow Bay, Huffpo PR boss Mario Ruiz, and the rest of the “transition team.”

Photo: @ariannahuff

And, of course, before the secret meeting, there was the requisite photo shoot with Heidi Klum.

Photo: @ariannahuff

And, before that, your leaders:

Photo: @ariannahuff

If the rest of the integration is this fun, this will be the best merger in history!

* We unearthed the photos from Arianna Huffington’s Twitter stream.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.