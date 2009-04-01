Arianna Huffington And Nassim Taleb On CNBC (VIDEO)

This was probably one of the oddest pairings we’ve seen on CNBC. Arianna Huffington and Nassim Taleb (The Black Swan guy).
Taleb has a reputation for being dark, like Roubini, but he was actually in a pretty good mood this morning. Among his messages: We need to see more executions of public figures, a la Wagoner. The people who got us into this mess need to go.
