Arianna Huffington: Reinventing Journalism And Taking Over The World

The Hufffington Post has grown extraordinarily since its launch five years ago. The news site/aggregator has more than 12 million monthly unique visitors, should be profitable this year, and is on track to surpass the audience of The New York Times online.



It features 6,000 bloggers and countless post submissions, and receives 3 million comments a month.

While many elements of the site have changed and evolved, co-founder and editor-in-chief Arianna Huffington says that the core identity of the site has stayed the same – real news, constantly refreshed 24/7 with its own voice and attitude.

We sat down with Arianna for an exclusive interview covering topics from the death of journalism to the future of HuffPo to FTC regulations and Rupert Murdoch.

Watch Arianna discuss why she subscribes to newspapers she never reads, what services people are willing to pay for online (“weird porn, don’t ask me why,” she says), and how the Huffington Post was almost called the Stassinopoulos Post.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.

Disclosure: The founder chairman of Huffington Post, Ken Lerer, is an investor in Business Insider.

