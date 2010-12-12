Arianna Huffington On Swedish Broken Condom Laws: "It Gives A Whole New Meaning To The Concept Of WikiLeaks"

Photo: Business Insider

At Personal Democracy Forum’s Symposium on WikiLeaks and Internet Freedom, Arianna Huffington talked about Julian Assange:I’ve learned a lot about Swedish law and about “sex by secrecy” or whatever. Bottom line is it is illegal to have a broken condom. It gives a whole new meaning to the concept of ‘WikiLeaks.”



The forum looked at how the WikiLeaks story is a perfect storm of all of the current issues surrounding digital media, internet freedom, politics, and journalism.

Huffington said, “It is not the job of the media to protect power from embarrassment … WikiLeaks is part of the ‘Emperor Wears No Clothes’ tradition.”

