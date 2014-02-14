A Photo Of A Silver Medalist Being Much More Excited Than A Gold Medalist

Italian speed skater Arianna Fontana fell in the finals of the women’s short track 500m race on Thursday.

Luckily for her, two of the three other skater in the race fell too, and she was able to finish second for a silver medal.

On the podium after the race, Fontana went nuts. The gold medal winner, China’s Jianrou Li, did not go nuts.

Great contrast in emotions, captured at the perfect moment:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.