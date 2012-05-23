Arianna Finally Has Someone To Run The Huffington Post's Business

Photo: Business Insider

It took a while, but Arianna Huffington and AOL seem to have finally found someone to run the business side of things at the Huffington Post.The new publisher’s name is Janet Balis, and she is being promoted over from AOL. Her previous title was Senior Vice President and Head of Sales Strategy, Marketing and Partnerships at AOL.



Here’s hoping Balis lasts longer than the last guy who had this job: Jon Brod.

After AOL bought HuffPo in March 2011, it was announced that Brod, who joined AOL when it acquired Patch, was going to be Arianna’s business partner. He bailed before the summer was out – though he’s still at AOL.

Here is the release:

The Huffington Post Media Group, a leading source of news, opinion, entertainment, community and digital information, announces today that Janet Balis, formerly Senior Vice President and Head of Sales Strategy, Marketing and Partnerships at AOL, has been named Publisher of the Huffington Post Media Group and that Moritz Loew, former Chief Agency Officer and GM of Sales for MSNBC Interactive, has been named Head of Sales Specialist and Senior Vice President for the Huffington Post Media Group. Balis will oversee the development of partnerships and strategies for HPMG. Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group, made the announcement, Loew will lead the sales specialist team and be responsible for generating revenue across the Huffington Post Media Group’s wide array of sites. Both Balis and Lowe will create and cultivate revenue streams across the Huffington Post Media Group, and will additionally support the international sites.

“I’m delighted to welcome Janet Balis and Moritz Loew to HuffPost at a time of unprecedented growth, from the launch of the Huffington Post Streaming Network and the Huffington iPad magazine and GPS for the Soul apps to our international expansions,” said Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of HPMG. “Both Mortiz and Janet, who is already deeply familiar with HuffPost from her time at AOL, have deep roots in digital media, with track records of innovative thinking and leadership that will make them invaluable members of the HuffPost team.”



Balis will transition from her previous position at AOL, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales Strategy, Marketing and Partnerships, to Publisher of the Huffington Post Media Group. In her new role, Balis will be working to develop partnerships and strategies that utilise the Huffington Post platform to create value for brand marketers as well as consumers. She will drive innovation with major brands focusing on emerging products and new models for content distribution, shaping Huffington Post’s go-to-market approach.



Prior to joining AOL, Janet worked for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO) as Executive Vice President, Media Sales & Marketing, where she led sales and marketing across its four magazines, television shows, and digital media. Balis joined MSLO from Digital Media Strategies, a company she founded in January 2008 to guide entertainment and media companies – including Discovery Communications, Turner Broadcasting, The New York Times Co. and Warner Bros. Television – on their digital strategy.



Previously, Balis spent eight years at Time Warner. From 2004 to 2007, she was Senior Vice President of Sales Development for AOL Media Networks, leading client solutions as the company transitioned to an advertising-based business model, establishing AOL as an innovative media partner to clients and leading key sponsorships and branded entertainment efforts.



At MSNBC Interactive, Loew was the Chief Agency Officer and GM of Sales, overseeing Today.com and msnbc.com. Before MSNBC, Loew worked at MSN/Microsoft for six years. During his time at MSN, he was responsible for building out the first sales model, as well as bringing in clients for key word targeted ads on MSN Search in 1999 as the regional lead for the sales team. Loew went on to become the advertising product planner for MSN Communications, helping to build out the advertising strategy for Hotmail and MSN Messenger.

In 2002, Loew joined MSN’s strategic advertising package team, S.T.A.R.T., as a product manager focusing on the technology, telecommunications, consumer package goods and online education verticals.

Loew is also an active member in the advertising community focusing on all major advertising verticals. In addition, he is actively involved in helping the next generation of digital leaders through formal and informal mentoring programs. He is also an active angel investor and is on the Board of Directors for Antengo and on the advisory boards for Empowered Wireless and Wis.dm.

