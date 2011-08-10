Arianna Huffington In May: Buy AOL Stock And You'll Make A Lot Of Money

Jay Yarow
Photo: The Next Web

AOL’s stock is getting absolutely clobbered today in wild market.It’s down 31% as of this writing, as investors run away from what they saw in this morning’s earnings report.

In response to AOL’s free fall, Felix Salmon tweeted a link to this story from May where Arianna Huffington was telling people to buy AOL’s stock because they would make a lot of money.

Hopefully people didn’t take her advice.

Or, if they did, they’re going to hold onto the stock for a while and watch Huffington and Armstrong fix the company and get the stock moving upwards.

