Arianna Snags CBSNews.com Editor To Lead Aol's Newsroom Operations

Another day, another slew of hires for Arianna’s AOL Huffington Post Media Group.In her latest coup Huffington has snagged Neil Katz, formerly the executive editor at CBSNews.com (which we’ve previously noted saw great success last year), to be executive news editor of the Aol newsroom, where he will “will help manage editorial teams across all AOL Huffington Post Media Group destinations.”



She has also tapped Lori Leibovich to be the site’s Women’s editor.

Interesting to note this line from Arianna’s announcement about Katz: “Neil has a proven track record of successfully growing online news sites, and he has an impressive video background – making him an ideal fit for us as we continue to expand our multi-media newsroom, as well as video across all of AOL Huffington Post Media Group.”

Further proof that online video is going to be playing an increasingly important role in online news especially as television and the Internet continue to dovetail.

In other site news AOL Healthy Living also launched today as did something called Aol Industry, which the announcement describes as “a new trade media unit covering three sectors, energy, government, and defence, with AOL Energy launching today. AOL Industry will offer subject-specific news, information, tools, video and analysis, and foster niche communities that enable professionals, experts and government employees to engage each other.”

Short version: Arianna has her sites firmly set on NYT territory and they would do well to keep a close eye on how she’s getting there.

Full Katz and Leibovich announcement below.

New York, NY – May 16, 2011 – The AOL Huffington Post Media Group, a leading source of news, opinion, entertainment, community and digital information, announces today that Neil Katz, Executive Editor at CBSNews.com, has been named Executive News Editor, and Lori Leibovich, noted lifestyle editor and writer, has been named Women’s Editor. Arianna Huffington, President and Editor-in-Chief of AOL Huffington Post Media Group, made the announcement.

“I’m delighted to welcome Neil Katz and Lori Leibovich to our team,” said Arianna Huffington. “Neil has a proven track record of successfully growing online news sites, and he has an impressive video background – making him an ideal fit for us as we continue to expand our multi-media newsroom, as well as video across all of AOL Huffington Post Media Group. He’ll be a valuable resource for our reporters and editors.”

Continued Huffington: “Lori brings a depth of experience and wisdom that will be critical as we relaunch our women’s and parenting sites and launch a new site for baby boomers. She recognises the importance of redefining what success is in women’s lives, learning to ‘unplug and recharge,’ and nurturing ourselves while we nurture others — and continue to break glass ceilings. I’m excited to work closely with Lori to bring these concepts to life on our pages while engaging our community every step of the way.”

Neil Katz will help manage editorial teams across all AOL Huffington Post Media Group destinations, working closely with editors to develop their coverage, including the addition of more video — a key goal of the company. He will also oversee special projects and the launch of new sites.

Said Katz: “It turns out that old journalism and new journalism have much in common. We fight for speed, accuracy, the big scoop, the unvarnished truth, and helping people make sense of the world around them. The team Arianna has assembled gets that as well as anyone, and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and join them.”

At CBSNews.com, Katz helped make the site one of the fastest growing online news destinations. He oversaw the launch of new sections and blogs, from health to entertainment, and founded Crimesider, one of the largest crime sites on the web. Prior to CBS, Katz was a freelance video journalist at The New York Times. He also freelanced as a video journalist at PBS’ Frontline, and worked as a reporter and photojournalist at the Daily News of New York City and The Star-Ledger.

Leibovich, who has over a decade of experience covering women’s issues, will be revamping the AOL Huffington Post Media Group’s women’s destinations, including ParentDish and MyDaily. She will also oversee the launch of the upcoming baby boomers site.

Said Leibovich: “My goal has always been to create content that makes women think. With the AOL Huffington Post Media Group’s ability to start conversations, I’ll now be able to engage women around the subjects they care about. We’ll be using all the multimedia tools available to encourage women to share with each other, as well as find meaning and balance within the swirl of their lives.”

Leibovich began her career at Salon.com in 1996 and where she oversaw the site’s “Life” section and launched one of the first women’s news blogs, Broadsheet. Leibovich has also worked as an editor at Talk, Cookie, Teen People, Babble and Whole Living. She founded the website Indiebride.com, edited the acclaimed anthology Maybe Baby about the decision to become a parent, and has written widely for publications including The New York Times, the Washington Post, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Elle, Real Simple, and Slate.

