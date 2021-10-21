Ariana Grande says her ‘sensitive ear’ makes her ‘very annoying’ to work with: ‘It’s a blessing and a curse’

Ariana Grande was nominated for five Grammy Awards in 2020. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariana Grande was recently interviewed by her longtime vocal coach, Eric Vetro, for his new podcast.

She opened up about her “very picky, sensitive ear” and how it’s made her into a “perfectionist.”

Grande described herself as a “neurotic control freak” when it comes to vocal production.

Ariana Grande recently opened up about her “brutal” perfectionism as a singer, saying, “That makes it very annoying to work with me.”

The Grammy-winning singer was recently interviewed on the debut episode of “Backstage Pass With Eric Vetro,” a podcast hosted by her longtime vocal coach.

Vetro, who has also worked with pop stars like Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello, revealed Grande can be “really hard on herself,” adding, “When you have a great sense of pitch, it can drive you crazy if you hear the slightest note off.”

Grande agreed, describing her skill as “a blessing and a curse.”

“I always had a very, very, very picky, sensitive ear. And it’s kind of made me into a perfectionist – and kind of this neurotic control freak when it comes to comping my own vocals and vocal production and arranging and producing and stuff like that,” she said.

Grande is known for “comping” her vocals in the studio, which means combing through each individual recording to clip the best sections and piece them together.

“That’s been a great thing to kind of, grow into having all the control over in my life,” she said. “I’ve learned how to do it myself throughout the years, and that’s been really cool.”

Grande also revealed that her music director said her ears are “like a telescope, and I can analyze the surface of Mars.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to articulate what I want and how exactly I want my voice to be mixed,” she concluded. “But I wish I could just relax.”

Vetro said he’s been working with Grande for more than 14 years, before she landed her breakthrough role as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.” He was on hand for her television debut in 2013, when she performed “The Way” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Putting out ‘The Way’ was very freeing and terrifying for me because I was so convinced that I had to be one thing – because people knew me from my show that I was doing from Nickelodeon and I was playing a character that a lot of people knew me as,” Grande told Vetro.

“I was kinda terrified to do what I actually wanted and make the music that I actually wanted to make – and have my brown hair, wear thigh-high boots, [and be] what I wanted to be,” she continued. “It was a really incredible turning point for me.”

Vetro even earned a name-drop in Grande’s 2019 single “Monopoly,” featuring Victoria Monét: “I never track my vocals, so shout out to Eric Vetro.”

“What we mean by tracking vocals is sometimes performers who dance a lot, performers who aren’t as talented live, they’ll record their vocal and then kind of lip sync over it, or do it in some parts where it gets harder,” Monét explained in a video for Genius.

“Ariana doesn’t ever do that,” she continued. “She’s hitting all the high Fs and Cs or whatever every night live, and so she just gives a shout out to her vocal coach, who she warms up with before every show and cools down with.”

“When we played him the song,” she added, “it brought him to tears.”