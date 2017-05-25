'Broken' Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour after deadly Manchester attack

Ariana Grande has officially suspended her global tour behind her album “Dangerous Woman” on Wednesday, following the recent attack on her show in Manchester, England, which left at least 22 dead and 59 others injured.

The explosion, a suspected terrorist attack, happened Monday evening at the Manchester Arena.

The pop singer tweeted after the attack that she was “broken.” The status of her scheduled future concert dates in England and elsewhere was unclear until Wednesday.

TMZ reported that sources close to Grande said she was “inconsolable” and “in hysterics” when she learned of the casualties following the attack, and she’s in “no condition to perform.”

The UK was put on its highlest level of alert following the attack. An investigation of the attack and the bomber, who died in the explosion, as well as a possible network tied to him is underway, according to The New York Times.

Fans of Justin Bieber, who has many young fans like Grande, have pleaded with the singer to cancel his upcoming UK tour dates.

Below is the statement regarding the suspension of Grande’s tour from promoters:

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”

broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

