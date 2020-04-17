Ariana Grande performed an elaborate 6-part harmony of a 'Hercules' song and fans can't stop talking about how good it is

ABC Ariana Grande slayed a performance of ‘Hercules’ song ‘I Won’t Say I’m in Love.’

Ariana Grande participated in ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” Thursday night singing “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from “Hercules.”

To say she nailed the performance, is an understatement.

Grande went all out to play the parts of Meg and the five muses to deliver a six-part harmony of the Disney song.

Fans are impressed by the work she put in for the performance. Some joked it was her audition for a live-action version of the film.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said the singer filmed the multiple singing parts in a day on an iPhone.

Ariana Grande gave fans the Disney performance they didn’t even know they needed Thursday night.

Grande participated in ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” to perform “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from 1997’s underrated “Hercules.”

Grande didn’t just sing the song. She went all out, giving fans an elaborate performance.

First of all, kudos to Grande for having the motivation to not only find an outfit that channeled Megara from “Hercules,” but for also being able to do a full face of makeup during quarantine.

ABC Ariana Grande showed up dressed in a purple outfit like Meg from ‘Hercules.’

You could tell Grande has been waiting for the day to share her version of the song. She had the looks down.

ABC Ariana channeled Meg perfectly at the song’s end.

But the most impressive part of the performance was that Grande not only played the part of Meg. She also channeled each of the five muses from the song. Grande outdid herself by giving fans a solo, six-part harmony rendition of the song.

ABC Ariana Grande went all out for her Disney performance.

She even gave fans different camera views of the six versions of herself singing together.

ABC Grande vocalizes with five other video versions of Ariana Grande.

Fans were already talking up Grande’s performance earlier in the day after seeing a brief tease of Grande’s look. After the song aired on ABC Thursday, fans were impressed by Grande’s talent and versatility.

Not only did she sang as Meg, she also played the 5 muses. We stan a one woman show. A versatile queen. The voice, the harmony, and the look are on point????????@ArianaGrande — yelle (@holyelleee) April 17, 2020

OMG @ArianaGrande ARE YOU KIDDING ME ?! Those harmony's ?!!!?!? — eMiLy???????????? (@Needy93x) April 17, 2020

Listen y’all.. I love Beyoncé, she’s a queen…. but damn if @ArianaGrande didn’t just do DAMN THING on this Disney singalong. I see you with your 6 part harmony with your own self. Also your makeup is flawless. I’m drunk happy crying and singing Disney music in my living room. — Julia C (@_Julia_Gulia) April 17, 2020

The only person capable of supporting Ariana Grande in 5 part harmony is 5 Arianas Grande #DisneyFamilySingalong — Cassie Niespodziewanski (@chasspod) April 17, 2020

Fans are convinced this was essentially Grande’s audition tape for a live-action “Hercules.” (The film is not currently one of the many reported Disney remakes the studio has in the works.)

#DisneyFamilySingalong Never sleep on Tori Kelly. Ariana thank you for your audition for the Hercules live action… we will take it under advisement. — Danni (@hotstuffBURNS) April 17, 2020

The way that was Ariana’s audition and she’s gonna get cast in the Hercules movie. pic.twitter.com/TLR1r5IwPW — K. (@probIemthots) April 17, 2020

let’s discuss how Ariana covered that song and it’ll undoubtedly be used as her audition tape for the live action remake of Hercules. LOVE TO SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/FRQbpdHQaU — ang????‍♀️ (@ohgodlygrande) April 17, 2020

Grande’s biggest fan was her mum, Joan, who called it “absolutely perfect in every way.“

Absolutely perfect in every way! https://t.co/gFUndzNJQC — Joan Grande (@joangrande) April 17, 2020

If you’re wondering how Grande was able to capture all of the footage of herself, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said the singer “sang all the parts and melodies on her iPhone.” She then mixed it and shot all of the parts in one day.

Grande was one of many celebrities to participate in the hour-long Disney special. Josh Gad, Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, and the “High School Musical” crew reunited to perform Disney classics.

The ABC special was done in part with Feeding America to help raise awareness for the organisation during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch more of the performances on ABC’s YouTube page here.

