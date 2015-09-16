If you want to hear what sheer talent sounds like, it's this clip of Ariana Grande singing 'The Wheels on the Bus' like Christina Aguilera

Rising pop princess Ariana Grande can sing.
Grande, who is best known for her songs “Break free,” “Bang Bang” and “Problem,” joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday evening. The pair played a game, “Wheel of Musical Impressions.” Grande’s first task was to give an impression of Britney Spears singing “Mary had a little Lamb.”
She nailed it, of course.
But the best performance was her next spin, in which she had to sing “The Wheels on the Bus” like Christina Aguilera.
After a jaw-dropping minute-long performance, Fallon told her he wanted to buy the single and wasn’t sure they should continue playing the game because nothing could top it.
Here she goes:
