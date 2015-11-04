Ariana Grande shut down two sexist radio DJs

Don’t mess with Ariana Grande.

The 22-year-old singer was promoting her new single “Focus” on Power 106 this week when two radio DJs asked her a series of sexist questions.

“If you had to choose between your phone and makeup, which would you give up?” one DJ asked.

“Is this what you think girls have trouble choosing between?” she fired back. “Is this men assuming that that’s what girls would have to choose between?”

And when Grande told the DJs her favourite new emoji was a unicorn, they proceeded to say it was a “girls” emoji.

“Many boys use the unicorn,” Grande corrected. “You need a little brushing up about equality. Who says the unicorn emoji isn’t for men?”

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Ben Nigh

