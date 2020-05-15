Ariana Grande desperately wants Rihanna to drop her 9th album just as much as fans do: 'Let us have it'

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Clear Channel Rihanna and Ariana Grande backstage at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Ariana Grande discussed some of her favourite artists during an Apple Music interview on Wednesday.

She said she listens to Rihanna “every day” and is anxious for her to release her long-awaited ninth album.

“She’s going to hate me for saying that, but I want it so bad,” Grande told Zane Lowe. “I’m being patient and I’m supporting, but I just need you to hit send and just post it and just let us have it.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ariana Grande discussed some of her favourite artists during an Apple Music interview on Wednesday – and revealed she’s just as desperate for Rihanna’s new album as we are.

The Fenty Beauty creator has only been featured on other artists’ songs since she released her critically acclaimed eighth album, “Anti,” in 2016. In the years since, she has consistently refused to offer any solid details on her ninth, despite being asked about it constantly.

“I get it. I appreciate it. And I’m really glad that she’s putting in so much effort. It means a lot,” Grande said of Rihanna’s extended break in between albums.

“I listen to ‘Anti’ every day. Like, I think it’s time. I need it. You know what I mean? Sorry. She’s going to hate me for saying that, but I want it so bad. Like, I get it. I appreciate it. Can you just post it and then just leave and then go back to work?”

i love how ariana is just like the rest of us waiting for rihanna’s new album pic.twitter.com/Oz5HdXn4sH — ً (@robynsfentty) May 14, 2020

At that, Beats 1 host Zane Lowe laughed and added: “She’s going to f— you up.”

“I’m buying the undies. I’m buying the makeup. I’m streaming ‘Anti,’ I’m streaming ‘Unapologetic,’ I’m streaming ‘Loud.’ Every day, I really am,” Grande continued. “And I’m being patient and I’m supporting, but I just need you to hit send and just post it and just let us have it. You know what I mean?”

“I’m so angry because I hate when people say this to me, but now that I’m saying it to her, it’s fine.”

Grande had included Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” the 11th track on “Anti” – and Insider’s 52nd best song of the 2010s – on her “quarantine prom” playlist, which was a centrepiece of her two-hour interview with Lowe.

Watch highlights from Grande’s chat with Lowe on YouTube, or listen to the full interview on Apple Music.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.