Watch Ariana Grande take over the White House in her new music video for 'Positions'

Callie Ahlgrim
Ariana Grande/YouTubeAriana Grande in her new music video for ‘Positions.’
  • Ariana Grande released a new song on Friday called “Positions,” along with an accompanying music video.
  • “Positions” is her most overtly political video to date, showing the pop star as the President of the United States.
  • Members of Grande’s real-life inner circle appear as members of her imaginary administration, including her frequent cowriter Tayla Parx and her mother Joan Grande.
  • Grande appears in a series of chic and relatively demure outfits, reminiscent of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.
  • The song itself is a romantic anthem that describes how Grande is “jumping through hoops” to make her relationship work.
  • “Positions” is the lead single from the singer’s forthcoming sixth album, which shares the same name.
