Every reference and Easter egg you might have missed on Ariana Grande's new album 'Positions'

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande in the music video for ‘Positions,’ the lead single from her new album.

Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album “Positions” on Friday.

The album is peppered with callbacks to old songs and real-life events.

For example, “Safety Net” has a lyrical reference to “In My Head,” while “POV” recycles the image of emotional baggage from “Ghostin.”

Below you’ll find a track-by-track breakdown of “Positions,” including the details and Easter eggs you may have missed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ariana Grande’s sixth album “Positions,” which dropped on Friday after just a few weeks’ notice, is like a frisky jaunt through the singer’s domestic bliss.

Grande has been dating Dalton Gomez for about 10 months, and much of her new music explores the freedom and fear of falling in love again â€” particularly after watershed heartbreak and trauma, which she has lyrically narrated in the past.

Grande recently told Zach Sang that one of her goals for “Positions” was to “continue the story” of her evolution.

“I feel like there’s a throughline with my projects now. I feel like there’s a clear, ‘Oh cool, this is a person’s life’ feeling that goes with it,” she said. “It felt nice to be creating from a more healed place.”

Indeed, the 14-song tracklist is peppered with callbacks to old songs and real-life events. Grande confronts her triggers, reexamines unhealthy habits, and joyfully embraces her horniest instincts.

Insider created a guide to the references and Easter eggs you may have missed.

Keep scrolling to see our track-by-track breakdown, and read our first-listen review of “Positions” here.

“Shut Up” was the first song that Grande wrote for “Positions.”

Republic Records ‘Positions’ was released on October 30, 2020.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Grande revealed that “Shut Up” was the first track written for “Positions.”

The playful song embodies the axiom, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all.”

“Sonically, it feels like an intro to me,” Grande told Sang. “And also, it sets the tone with like, ‘Hey, this is the level we’re vibrating on. Let’s rise above all the bulls—, let’s celebrate what’s good, let’s be who we are… let’s embark on a fun, beautiful musical journey.”

“We wanted to not be too like, aggressive or preachy,” she continued. “It’s just kind of like an invite to act different. And not spend so much time being negative.”

“It’s kind of about, I think, haters in a way. But not really, ’cause that sounds so corny. It’s about people who you feel badly for because they just live in the negative world.”

The song’s first verse may contain a reference to Grande’s biggest-ever hit, “7 Rings.”

“Diamonds good for my appetite” recalls the themes of financial freedom and retail therapy in the “Thank U, Next” single: “Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines / Buy myself all of my favourite things.”

“34+35” is a cheeky reference to the 69 sex position.

Ariana Grande/YouTube ’34+35′ was produced by Tommy Brown, Peter Lee Johnson, Xavi, and Mr. Franks.

Grande revealed that “34+35” began as a “total joke,” but then she “fell in love with it.”

“I just think it’s ridiculous, and so funny and stupid. It’s absolutely absurd,” she told Sang. “We heard the strings that sounded so Disney and orchestral and full and pure, and I was just like, ‘Yo. What is the dirtiest possible, most opposing lyric that we could write to this?'”

The mathematical equation in the song’s title, of course, equals 69 – which is slang for a sex position, during which two partners engage in simultaneous oral sex.

Grande began writing the song last year, then finished it recently when she decided it deserved a place on her new album.

She said her longtime friend and choreographer, Scott Nicholson, jokingly suggested the line in the first verse, “Just gimme them babies.” He’s credited as a cowriter on the song.

Another lyric, “Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight,” is a reference to “Moonlight,” the opening track on Grande’s 2016 album “Dangerous Woman” (“And the movie is playing, but we won’t be watching tonight”).

The lyric is a play on the Internet meme “Netflix and chill.” Grande has also referenced the sexual euphemism with the title of her holiday album, “Christmas & Chill.”

Grande also revealed that verse three was written in about 30 minutes in September, the night after California experienced a magnitude 4.5 earthquake. This inspired the lyric, “Got the neighbours yelling, ‘Earthquake!’ / 4.5 when I make the bed shake.”

“Motive” has a thematic connection to “How I Look on You.”

Dave Meyers / Ariana Grande/YouTube The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ soundtrack was released on November 1, 2019.

The premise of this song – Grande asking a potential significant other, “What’s your motive?” – feels like an extension of “How I Look on You,” one of Grande’s solo songs from her curated “Charlie’s Angels” soundtrack.

The song describes Grande’s distrust in a new relationship, and her suspicion that he’s only dating her for fame: “I made you a thing, like, ‘Who’s that guy?’ / Say you ain’t in it for the spotlight, boy / I don’t believe no one no more / Boy, show me what you’re in it for.”

The third verse of “Motive” is helmed by Doja Cat, who raps, “Did you want a trophy or you wanna sport me, baby? / Want me on your neck ’cause you wanted respect.”

These lines, particularly the suggested image of a “trophy wife,” mimic the theme of romantic cynicism for these two famous women.

“Just Like Magic” contains parallels to “7 Rings” — and a telling reference to some of the women it was inspired by.

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande with four of her ring recipients in the ‘7 Rings’ music video.

Grande described “Just Like Magic” as a practice in “channeling the right mindset” and manifestation.

“I think that that’s super real,” Grande told Sang. “I think that what you put out and what you focus your attention on is what expands, for sure.”

Some of the lyrics read like a spiritual update to Grande’s consumerist confidence bop, “7 Rings.”

“Twelve o’clock, I got a team meeting, then a meditation at like 1:30 / Then I ride to the studio listening to some s— I wrote,” Grande sings, recalling the “7 Rings” lyric, “Rather be tied up with calls and not strings / Write my own checks like I write what I sing.”

The final line in the chorus, “I get everything I want ’cause I attract it,” also recalls the central lyric in “7 Rings”:“I want it, I got it.”

Other lyrics appear to reference real-life people and tragedies in Grande’s life.

“Take my pen and write some love letters to Heaven” is almost certainly a reference to Mac Miller, Grande’s ex-boyfriend and “dearest friend,” who died of an accidental overdose in 2018.

She previously referred to Miller, whose real name was Malcom McCormick, as an “angel” in “Thank U, Next.”

Grande also sings about “losing friends left and right” in “Just Like Magic,” although she clarifies, “but I just send ’em love and light.”

Fans believe this lyric points to Grande’s longtime friend Alexa Luria, whom she unfollowed on Instagram earlier this year.

Luria was one of the seven women who received diamond rings from Grande, and she played numerous roles in the “Thank U, Next” music video. Grande even got an “A” tattooed on her thumb in Luria’s honour.

Grande explained her decision to unfollow Luria on Twitter, writing, “sometimes people outgrow each other no matter how much they love one another or how much history is there.”

“hopefully it’s temporary,” she continued. “all i ask is that y’all please not get involved or send anything negative her way. want to get ahead of that.”

Grande also recently unfollowed her close collaborator Njomza, another one of the “7 Rings” women. A duet between the two artists was reportedly scrapped from “Positions” following some kind of fall-out.

Grande said she and The Weeknd wrote all of the lyrics for “Off the Table.”

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande and The Weeknd first collaborated on the 2014 single, ‘Love Me Harder.’

“Off the Table” plays like a duet between two new lovers, with Grande describing her doubts and The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, chiming in with reassurance and understanding.

Indeed, Grande told Sang that “Off the Table” was inspired by “that fear about new love” – more specifically, that her past trauma would sabotage “a successful, happy, healthy” relationship.

“There are moments when the PTSD part of your brain takes the command seat and tells you those things,” she explained, “so I think this was written from that place.”

Narratively, the song is a turning point on the album. It comes after a string of songs that describe the confidence, “fun sex,” and flirty feelings of courtship. “Off the Table,” Grande explained, is a moment of reckoning: “Oh wow, I could be falling in love with someone. Is that even an option for me?”

Grande begins the song by singing, “Will I ever love the same way again? / Do I sit this one out and wait for the next life?”

This sentiment echoes “Bloodline,” the fourth track on “Thank U, Next,” which includes the lyric: “I ain’t lookin’ for my one true love / Yeah, that ship sailed away.”

The “true love” described in both songs may refer to Miller. Grande seems to feel guilty for finding happiness again and moving on from her “all-consuming” grief.

Grande also confirmed that Tesfaye’s role in the song was inspired by her current relationship with Gomez.

“I gave him a little sum-up of my – we caught up for a while and talked about life and everything,” she told Sang. “And he kind of, I think, wrote his verse from a perspective of a person that would be filling certain shoes, and what I’ve heard that has felt nice.”

Tesfaye’s lyrics include multiple references to old songs of his own: “I can you love you harder than I did before” (2014’s “Love Me Harder,” his first duet with Grande), and “I was haunted by the hills” (2015’s “The Hills”).

He also sings, “You’re trying to fill the void with a couple boys,” which echoes a lyric on 2018’s “Hurt You”(“You try to fill the void with every man you meet”).

“Six Thirty” refers to the moment when both the hands on the clock are pointing down.

Ariana Grande/YouTube ‘Six Thirty’ was teased in the ‘Positions’ music video.

In her interview with Sang, Grande described “Six Thirty” as the next stage in her relationship: after largely moving through the fear described on “Off the Table,” she sought to feel reassured about her boyfriend’s commitment.

“Are you down?” Grande sings. “Down like six thirty / Down like sunsets / Down like my head on your chest.”

“You can only stay mad for a minute / So come here and give me some kisses,” she sings in the first verse, echoing the central metaphor from “Make Up,” the seventh track on “Thank U, Next” (“Promise me that when you kiss my lips, you’ll make it stick / That’s the way to shut me up after an argument”).

In the bridge, Grande gets more specific about her needs: “What you gon’ do when I’m bored / And I wanna play video games at 2 AM? / What if I need a friend? Will you ride ’til the end?”

When Sang asked if Grande has found that person, she replied, “Yeah. Hell yeah.”

On “Safety Net,” Grande grapples with the mistakes she described on “In My Head.”

Dave Meyers / Vogue/YouTube Grande created a music video for ‘In My Head,’ right, as a collaboration with Vogue.

“Safety Net” revisits some of the fears Grande describes on “Off the Table,” but feels closer to a place of trust and safety.

“When you’re a person with anxiety and depression, there’s this weird thing: there are times when you can’t differentiate between your gut and your trauma and your fear and your anxiety and your PTSD,” Grande explained to Sang.

“I think that that song is a very accurate depiction of what that fearful stage of falling in love feels like,” she said. “It’s a tricky thing, trusting people. But there’s a time when you do feel safe, and it clicks.”

In the chorus, Grande sings, “Tripping, falling, with no safety net / Boy, it must be something that you said / Is it real this time or is it in my head?”

This is a clear reference to “In My Head,” the ninth track on “Thank U, Next,” which acknowledges the “visions” and naive expectations that she projected upon an ex (probably Pete Davidson).

“My Hair” explores the vulnerability of letting a partner see the real you.

@arianagrande/Instagram Grande has posted multiple natural-hair selfies since she began dating Gomez.

Grande has become known for her high, sleek ponytail, which she began wearing because her natural curls had been bleached and dyed too much while playing a red-haired character on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.”

To this day, Grande rarely steps out without extensions and has given fans very few glimpses of what’s underneath.

But during her interview with Sang, Grande revealed that Gomez loves her natural hair.

“I think that’s kind of what I envision that song being about, ’cause it’s like, such an intimate thing to be just like, curly, shower-head,” she said. “And my boyfriend loves it. He’s like, ‘curlies, yay!'”

“So it’s like, a very intimate thing,” she explained. “Hair for me is such a guard, character, facade-type thing.”

To many fans, this song symbolises growth and Grande’s newfound confidence, especially after she poked fun at her famous ponytail in “7 Rings” (“You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it”).

“Nasty” epitomizes the album’s themes of sex and intimacy.

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in the music video for ‘Positions.’

“Nasty” was fans’ first taste of “Positions,” since Grande teased the song all the way back in March.

“Bet I look nice on you / Open my mind for you,” Grande sings in the pre-chorus.

This lyric parallels the title of the “Charlie’s Angels” song “How I Look on You.” But here, instead of doubting her partner’s intentions (“Do you like how I look or just how I look on you?”), Grande seems comfortable and in control.

In verse two, she also seems to reference “NASA,” the third track on “Thank U, Next.”

“You’re like a whole constellation,” she sings, evoking a similar image of the universe and space – but instead of asking for distance, now she’s asking to get closer.

The production on “Nasty” also appears to contain a musical callback. The song begins with a sort of swooping sound effect – nearly identical to the one used on “The Way,”Grande’s debut single from 2013 and first-ever collaboration with Miller.

“West Side” contains multiple references to songs on “Sweetener.”

Ariana Grande/YouTube ‘The Light Is Coming’ was released as a single on June 20, 2018.

“I’ll bring the light right back / I’ll bring the life right back” is a nod to “The Light Is Coming,” the second single from “Sweetener.”

“You ain’t gotta bring no stuff / We got all we need right here” echoes a lyric from “R.E.M.,” the fourth track on the 2018 album (“We can leave right now, boy, you don’t need a duffle”).

Finally, “Just let me be in your life like that / Be your wife like that” recalls the interlude “Pete Davidson,” which was named for Grande’s then-fiancé.

Grande and Davidson got engaged shortly after they began dating in 2018, but split five months later. In the third verse of “Thank U, Next,” Grande expressed a lingering desire to get married someday, but acknowledged that Davidson wasn’t the right person.

Grande also refers to herself as “wifey” in two different songs: “34+35” and “Borderline,” the 11th track on “Sweetener.”

“Love Language” gives fans a peek into Grande’s current love life.

@arianagrande/Instagram / Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande implied that Dalton Gomez is her ‘medicine,’ perhaps a callback to her 2018 single ‘Breathin.’

“Love Language” also contains multiple callbacks to “Sweetener.”

“Been a minute since I had something so sweet” is likely a nod to the title of the album, which Grande said was named for “bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life, or somebody else who brings light to your life.”

“You the medication when I’m feeling anxious” may be a reference to “Breathin,” the 2018 album’s third and final single, which explores Grande’s experience with anxiety (“I can so overcomplicate, people tell me to medicate”).

In the outro of “Love Language,” Grande sings, “Head over my shoes like woah.” This recalls a line from “Better Off,” the 12th track on “Sweetener” (“I swear my love is a curse, make you head over shoes”).

The final lines of the song may be a direct nod to Gomez: “I ain’t tryna sign no lease / I’m just gon’ make you my home.”

Grande’s boyfriend is a luxury home realtor. It’s unclear how the couple met, but some fans speculate that Gomez was introduced to the singer when she was looking for a new home in Los Angeles.

The title of the song itself refers to “The Five Love Languages,” a 1992 book by Dr. Gary Chapman. The concept aims to help couples communicate more effectively by recognising how each person prefers to give and receive love.

In a recent interview with Insider, close friend and cowriter Tayla Parx said that, out of the five options, Grande’s primary love language is “definitely” physical touch.

“She needs to hear it, she needs to feel it and see it,” Parx said. “It’s the Cancer in her.”

“Positions” is the titular song for a reason.

Ariana Grande/YouTube ‘Positions’ was released as the album’s lead single on October 23, 2020.

“Positions” is, of course, a play on the idea of sex positions – but it also nods to Grande’s ever-expanding role in her own life and career.

“I am a dog mum, I am an editor, a producer, a vocal arranger, a writer, a dancer, a friend, a sister, a daughter, a girlfriend. I do a lot of s—,” she explained to Sang.

“And it’s like, I have an amazing team, and I work with a lot of really great people. But I control every single shot,” she continued. “And I used to not. I used to be able to pass things off and trust people with other things, and then it would go horribly wrong. And now the only option is to literally fill every position.”

The song itself describes how far Grande would go for her new boyfriend.

“Positions” opens with the lyric: “Heaven sent you to me.”

This isn’t the first time Grande has evoked the concept of soulmates, or that her lover was “sent from above.” In “Pete Davidson,” she sang, “Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap.”

This ties nicely into the second line, which directly references her past mistakes: “I’m just hopin’ I don’t repeat history.”

Indeed, as many fans have noticed, Grande pauses in between syllables when she sings “repeat,” calling to mind the first name of her ex-fiancé (re-Pete).

The lyric, “Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday,” also recalls the titular track from “Sweetener,” when Grande sings about meeting a boyfriend’s mum: “Your mama sent us horoscopes / Had so much fun watching them unfold / You said she like me, I smile, I know.”

“Obvious” demonstrates Grande’s growth and rediscovered optimism.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Dave Meyers Grande references her past eras throughout ‘Positions.’

The tracklist of “Thank U, Next” was filled with doubt, fear, and cynicism. Shortly before its release, Grande even tweeted that “true love doesn’t exist” and she “don’t want no ‘next.'”

On “Obvious,” we see Grande opening up to romantic ideas she’d previously written off.

“I knew you were the real thing / When you walked through the door,” she sings in the pre-chorus, flipping the concept of “Bad Idea,” the sixth track on “Thank U, Next” (“But, boy, don’t trip, you know this isn’t real / You should know I’m temporary”).

“Never thought I’d believe in love again,” she later admits, showing the progress she’s made since track five, “Off the Table.”

“I love the thought of you never leaving” may also be a reference to “Leave Me Lonely,” the eighth track on her 2016 album “Dangerous Woman.”

“POV” includes a powerful reference to “Ghostin.”

Ariana Grande/YouTube ‘POV’ is the 14th and final track on ‘Positions.’

Grande explained that “POV” isn’t necessarily about lacking self-love, but about feeling “floored” that the person who she’s “madly in love with” appreciates her perceived flaws.

“I was like, ‘I’d love to see me from his point of view,'” she told Sang. “It feels really special. I’ve never thought that before.”

The stirring love song includes references to multiple breakup songs in Grande’s discography.

“You know me better than I do / Can’t seem to keep nothing from you,” she sings in the first verse, flipping the concept of “Better Off,” which fans speculate was inspired by her “toxic” on-and-off relationship with Miller (“I never let him know too much / Hate getting too emotional”).

The song’s bridge also shows Grande learning to overcome her own insecurities: “I won’t keep you waiting, waiting / All my baggage fading safely.”

On “Ghostin,” the eighth track on “Thank U, Next” (and by far the saddest song in the tracklist), Grande described herself as “a girl with a whole lot of baggage,” fearful that it would drive her loved one away.

This line also echoes a moment on “Love Language,” when Grande promises to “leave my baggage at the door.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.