Ariana Grande sang 'Party in the USA' at karaoke with her friends and Miley Cyrus approved

Getty Images/Getty ImagesMiley Cyrus (left) and Ariana Grande performed together at a concert in Manchester in 2017.
- Ariana Grande performed Miley Cyrus’ hit “Party in the USA” at karaoke with friends on Tuesday, and Cyrus herself approved of the rendition.
- Grande was reportedly performing at a celebration for her manager Scooter Braun’s wife Yael Cohen, a South African national who just received American citizenship.
- Video of Grande’s karaoke moment shows the singer perched on a merch stand at a Western-themed bar and waving a cowboy hat while leading the crowd in a rendition of Cyrus’ catchy 2009 hit.
- After the video made its rounds on social media, Cyrus retweeted a link to it, along with several heart emojis.
- This isn’t the first time the singers have covered each other’s songs: in 2018, Cyrus and her collaborator Mark Ronson performed a soulful cover of Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” for BBC 1 Radio.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/PutIczlhBd
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 26, 2020
- Read more:
- Ariana Grande lets Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey do all the work in a new music video for the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot
- Miley Cyrus posted a video of an old duet with Ariana Grande, in which both singers are wearing animal onesies, to celebrate International Women’s Day
- Miley Cyrus put her own spin on an Ariana Grande song and got the singer’s seal of approval
- Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on ‘The Voice’ to her friend Ariana Grande and victims of the Manchester attack
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.