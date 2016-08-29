Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj brought a sexy gym to the MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj brought the gym to the Video Music Awards stage during Sunday night’s show.

Grande, nominated for five awards during the show, performed her new single “Side to Side” with Minaj.

She started her performance on an exercise bike with some of her other dancers — drawing comparisons to SoulCycle — before making her way over to a pommel horse.

Patiently awaiting the “IF THAT AINT ME AT SOULCYCLE” tweets about this Ariana Grande performance. #VMAs

— Korey Kuhl (@koreykuhl) August 29, 2016

All I can think about is going to SoulCycle with @ArianaGrande. #VMAs

— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 29, 2016

Minaj and some weightlifters later joined for the sexy workout-inspired show.

The duo last performed together on the 2014 VMA stage when they sang “Bang Bang” with Jessie J.

Watch the performance below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

