Ariana Grande said she's bidding on the iconic 'Midsommar' dress during A24's charity auction — and Florence Pugh gave her seal of approval

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Ariana Grande wore a custom Giambattista Valli gown to the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Ariana Grande said she’s planning to bid on the elaborate May Queen outfit from “Midsommar” during A24’s upcoming charity auction.

When Grande posted about the 33-pound, 10,000-silk-flower gown on her Instagram story, she tagged Florence Pugh, who wore the famous ensemble in the 2019 thriller.

Pugh reposted the image and wrote: “DO IT! Halloween will never be the same.”

Grande, a noted Halloween and horror film enthusiast, replied: “I WAS ALREADY PLANNING TO HAVe IT MADE ANYWAY BYE.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ariana Grande may soon own a famous piece of Hårgan history.

The “Monopoly” singer revealed on Wednesday that she’s planning to bid on the elaborate May Queen outfit from A24’s 2019 horror film “Midsommar.”

The indie studio is auctioning off props and costumes from some of its beloved movies and TV shows, in order to raise money for New York City’s essential workers. Proceeds from the item in question will go to the FDNY Foundation, which is the official non-profit organisation of the New York City Fire Department.

The May Queen gown, worn by Florence Pugh’s Dani in the frenzied finale, weighs roughly 33 pounds. Costume designer Andrea Flesch said it took four prototypes and two months to hand-glue the gown’s 10,000 silk flowers.

A24 Florence Pugh stars as Dani in ‘Midsommar.’

“The Hårga have an infamously rich cultural history, full of tradition, symbolism, and ritual sacrifice,” reads the auction listing on A24’s website. “Simply put, they never miss the chance to dress for an occasion. For the first time outside Hälsingland, you, too, can own a piece of Hårgan history.”

When a friend of Grande’s texted her about the opportunity to buy the gown, she replied, “THE AMOUNT OF PPL THAT HAVE TEXTED ME ABOUT THIS.” She then posted a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram story, tagging Pugh.

“i’m crying / also i’m bidding as soon as possible,” she wrote.

Pugh reposted the image and wrote: “DO IT! Halloween will never be the same.”

Grande replied: “I WAS ALREADY PLANNING TO HAVe IT MADE ANYWAY BYE.”

@arianagrande/Instagram Ariana Grande and Florence Pugh discussed the May Queen gown on Instagram.

Pugh then informed Grande, “It even has hand holes for wine,” which sent Grande’s excitement over the edge.

Halloween is famously Grande’s favourite holiday. Last year, she transformed her apartment into an episode of “The Twilight Zone” and spent five hours applying prosthetics and makeup for her costume.

“I’ve committed to my theme,” she told fans. “Nothing makes me more feel more joy. even if i can’t breathe or drink or eat.”

Grande is also known for her love of horror films and creepy aesthetics. She has said she loves “The Ring” and the “Saw” franchise, and even told James Corden that the theme for her 2nd birthday party was “Jaws.”

on a bus going somewhere… not sure where tho I just watch scary movies, show up and sing — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2013

Back in November, Grande wrote on Twitter, “do u think it’s ok that midsommar is my favourite bedtime movie atm or should i seek help immediately.”

do u think it’s okay that midsommar is my favorite bedtime movie atm or should i seek help immediately pic.twitter.com/VShEgOCTSY — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 26, 2019

However, Grande may have some competition to own the May Queen outfit. Fellow musician and Halloween enthusiast Halsey also revealed on Twitter that she’s considering making a bid.

me, to myself: dont bid for the midsommar may queen outfit dont bid for the midsommar may queen outfit don’t bid for the midsommar may queen outfit don’t bid for the midsommar may queen outfit don’t bid for the midsommar ma pic.twitter.com/YUtMFhnrQH — h (@halsey) April 23, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.