Ariana Grande's Dumbledore jacket is the best 'Harry Potter' swag ever

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Actress Ariana Grande attends the New York premiere of ‘Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ at American Museum of Natural History on July 11, 2011 in New York City.

Ariana Grande is 23, falling into the age span of what demographers and people who give TED Talks call “millennials.” As such, she loves Harry Potter.

Grande loves Harry Potter so much that she bought a custom-embroidered jacket with a portrait of Albus Dumbledore’s face on it, identifying her as a member of Dumbledore’s Army.



It looks like it’s made by a pair of custom designers. Just look at those details!



