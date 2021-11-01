Ariana Grande was unrecognizable in her 1950s ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ inspired Halloween costume

Ariana Grande. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ariana Grande channeled a 1950s horror movie monster for Halloween.

Grande transformed into the “Creature from the Black Lagoon” with prosthetic makeup.

Her husband Dalton Gomez went as “Handsome Scuba Man.”

Ariana Grande transformed into the “Creature from the Black Lagoon” for Halloween with head-to-toe green prosthetic makeup.

The 28-year-old singer had a team of makeup artists on hand to create the look, which was inspired by the 1954 horror classic of the same name.

Grande shared a series of photos on Instagram by celebrity photographer Katia Temkin on Sunday, including a recreation of the movie poster in which she retitled the film “Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

Other photos in the post show Grande in a body of water sipping from a wine glass, and Grande posing with her husband Dalton Gomez as “Handsome Scuba Man,” according to the reimagined movie poster.

The “Creature from the Black Lagoon” was directed by Jack Arnold and told the story of researchers on a scientific expedition who discover the prehistoric Gill-Man in the legendary Black Lagoon, according to LetterBoxd. While the researchers initially captured the Gill-Man, it escaped and kidnapped the fiancée of one of the researchers, according to the movie synopsis.

Mimi Cuttrell styled Grande’s look, while makeup artist Julie Hasset applied the prosthetics and Josh Liu styled Grande’s hair, according to Grande’s Instagram post.

Ally McGillicuddy and Cici Andersen were prosthetic assistants on the project, while the makeup artist Ash K Holm applied Grande’s “bejeweled” eye makeup, and Cody J Wilkins was behind the 3D print, according to Andersen’s Instagram post.

Andersen called the project a “pinch me” moment and said it was a “project I’ll never forget” in the Instagram post.

Representatives for Grande, Temkin, Cuttrell, Hasset, and Liu did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.