Ariana Grande has broken 20 world records and counting — here they all are

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG Ariana Grande headlined Coachella in 2019.

Ariana Grande currently holds 20 different Guinness World Records.

Her newest title is “ most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100″ with five chart-toppers.

She is also the most-followed woman on Instagram and the most-streamed female artist on Spotify.

Ariana Grande is one of the world’s most dominant musicians, and she has the stats to prove it.

The “Positions” singer currently holds a variety of Guinness World Records, covering everything from record-high streaming numbers to tattoo popularity.

All 20 of Grande’s official titles are listed below.

1. Most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘Positions.’

Grande has a total of five No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100: “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” “Stuck With U,” “Rain on Me,” and “Positions.”

Her closest competitors – Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Drake, and Travis Scott – each have three.



2. Most followers on Spotify (female)

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande in ‘Positions.’

When Grande was awarded this title on December 13, 2020, she had 54 million followers on Spotify, second only to Ed Sheeran’s 73 million.

At the time of writing, two months later, Grande has 57 million to Sheeran’s 75 million.

3. Most monthly listeners on Spotify (female)

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ’34+35.’

Grande currently has 62 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the third-most in the world and most of any female artist.

She trails Justin Bieber (65 million) and The Weeknd (67 million).

4. Most streamed act on Spotify (female)

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘Positions.’

As of December 13, 2020, Grande’s 170 tracks on Spotify had been streamed 21.6 billion times. Her two most popular songs, “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next,” have racked up more than 1 billion streams each.

Grande was named Spotify’s fourth-most streamed artist of the 2010s behind Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Post Malone.

5. Most streamed track in one week by a female artist on the Billboard charts

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘Thank U, Next.’

“Thank U, Next” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after just five days of tracking. The following week, the song was streamed 93,800,000 times across platforms, the most for a female artist.

It also became the seventh-best streaming week ever for a song.

Grande trailed Drake, who claims four of the top streaming weeks, and Baauer’s viral hit “Harlem Shake,” which claims two.

6. Most streamed track on Spotify in one week

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘7 Rings.’

“7 Rings” was released on January 18, 2019 as the second single from “Thank U, Next.”

The song was streamed 71,467,874 times on Spotify in the following seven days, handily setting a new weekly record for the platform.

7. Most streamed track on Spotify in one week (female)

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘7 Rings.’

“7 Rings” holds a separate one-week streaming record, reserved for female artists.

According to Spotify, Olivia Rodrigo has since surpassed Grande’s record after her hit song “Drivers Licence” accumulated more than 80 million streams in one week, but the feat has not yet been confirmed by Guinness – meaning Grande is technically still the current record holder of these titles.

8. First solo act to occupy top three positions simultaneously on US singles chart

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘Thank U, Next,’ ‘7 Rings,’ and ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.’

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 23, 2019, Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” debuted at No. 2, while “7 Rings” remained steady at No. 1 and “Thank U, Next” charted at No. 3.

In the history of the Hot 100, Grande is the first solo artist to monopolize the top three positions in a single week.

The only other act to accomplish the feat was The Beatles in 1964.

9. Fastest hat-trick of UK No. 1 singles by a female artist

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘Thank U, Next.’

It took Grande just 98 days to score three No. 1 songs in the UK (“Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” and “Break up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”), the fastest turnaround of any artist.

10. First female artist to replace herself at No. 1 on UK singles chart

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.’

Grande spent three weeks at No. 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart with “7 Rings,” before replacing herself with “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” on February 21, 2019.

She was the first female artist in the chart’s then-66-year history to do so.

11. First solo artist to replace themselves at No. 1 on UK singles chart for two consecutive weeks

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ‘7 Rings.’

One week after Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” replaced “7 Rings” on the UK singles chart, she replaced herself again when “7 Rings” rebounded to No. 1 on February 28, 2019.

Grande was the first solo artist and second artist overall to achieve the feat in successive weeks, after The Shadows in 1963.

12. Most simultaneous Top 40 entries on US singles chart by a female artist

Vogue/YouTube Grande in ‘In My Head.’

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated February 23, 2019, Grande had 11 tracks in the Top 40 – all but one song ( “Make Up”) from her recently released album, “Thank U, Next.”

In addition to occupying the top three positions with “7 Rings,” “Break up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Thank U, Next,” Grande debuted with “Needy” (No. 14), “NASA” (No. 17), “Imagine” (No. 21), “Bloodline” (No. 22), “Ghostin” (No. 25), “Fake Smile” (No. 26), “Bad Idea” (No. 27), and “In My Head” (No. 38).

13. Most popular Eevee tattoo

@arianagrande/Instagram Grande has gotten at least 55 tattoos.

Yes, the “most popular Eevee tattoo” is a real Guinness World Record.

According to a press release from the company, “Ariana Grande’s love for Pokémon reached a new level when she shared a photo of her Eevee tattoo to Snapchat on January 14, 2019.”

“The homage to the character has been approved by 12,146 of the pop star’s Snapchat followers.”



14. Most subscribers for a musician on YouTube (female)

Ariana Grande/YouTube Grande in ’34+35.’

When Grande was awarded this title on May 13, 2020, she had 41.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

At the time of writing, Grande has 46.7 million.

15. Most MTV VMA nominations for best collaboration

Lady Gaga/YouTube Grande and Lady Gaga in ‘Rain on Me.’

Grande has received six nominations for best collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards: “Problem” in 2014; “Love Me Harder” and “Bang Bang” in 2015; “Let Me Love You” in 2016; “Stuck With U” and “Rain on Me” in 2020.

Grande ties this title with Rihanna.

16. Most followers on Instagram for a female musician

@arianagrande/Instagram Grande posted this photo on January 22, 2021.

At the time of writing, Grande has 219 million followers on Instagram, the most of any musician.

17. Most followers on Instagram for a female

@arianagrande/Instagram Grande posted this photo on October 28, 2020.

Grande is currently the second-most followed person on Instagram behind soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (259 million).

18. Most streamed album by a female artist in one week (USA)

Republic Records ‘Thank U, Next’ was released on February 8, 2019.

Grande’s fifth studio album, “Thank U, Next,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In the week following its release, it was streamed 307 million times in the US.

19. Most streamed album by a female artist in one week (UK)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Grande performs during her 2019 ‘Sweetener’ world tour.

“Thank U, Next” also holds the single-week streaming record in the UK, where it attracted 59 million streams in the week following its release.

20. Most streamed pop album in one week (USA)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande Grande performs during her 2019 ‘Sweetener’ world tour.

“Thank U, Next” easily surpassed the previous streaming record set by a pop album in one week, Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” (126.7. million).

Grande’s record is currently followed by Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” (289.85 million) and “Evermore” (220.49 million).

